Mayor Hart: Residents needs to remain vigilant

Mayor Hart announced that public facilities will re-open after the Governor's metrics downgraded Region 6 from a 10 to 9, including Black Hawk County.

Public facilities include public golf courses, tennis courts, and dog parks. Although these are opening, the city says people must continue to adhere to the strict cleaning protocols, hygiene, and social distancing protocols. This also includes only gathering with people from the same household.

Officials say the threat in Black Hawk County continues to stay high as positive cases continue to rise. Mayor Hart says that residents need to stay vigilant during this time and continue to follow CDC guidelines.

“This is no time to let down our guard or believe that we are moving back to normal. We are in the midst of the battle, the eye of the storm. Our neighbors are suffering from the virus and its economic implications,” says Mayor Hart. “Please, use caution, compassion, and common sense.”