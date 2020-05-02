Looking at May's temperature averages

Now that we are in the month of May, let’s look at average temperatures for the month.

Normally starting on May 1st, highs are around the upper 60s and by the end of the month are in the mid to upper 70s. As far as overnight lows, they start in the mid-40s and rise into the mid-50s by the end of May. May is also a pretty wet month as well with an average of 4.15” of rainfall measured.

The Climate Prediction Center is showing a high probability of seeing below-average temperatures through the first few weeks of the month.

That aligns right now with the end of our 9-day forecast, where we are foresting highs in the mid to upper 50s, around 10 degrees below the average.