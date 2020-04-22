May parks and recreation programs canceled or postponed due to COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids has announced changes to its parks and recreation programs intended for May due to COVID-19.
Cancellations include: Pavilion rentals from May 1 through May 15.
Preseason pool pass sales at Noelridge and Cherry Hill Aquatic Centers on May 2, 9 and 16.
Mother's Day Open House at the Noelridge greenhouse, scheduled for May 10. The sale of plants and flowers produced at the greenhouse will be moved online with more details to come.
Postponed: Noelridge Farmers Market, scheduled to begin May 1, is postponed to a later date.
The opening of park restrooms, drinking fountains and pavilions are postponed to a date to be determined. Patrons are asked to provide their own drinking water and hand sanitizer.
Parks, trails and dog parks remain open.
The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department is urging patrons to visit parks that are not as heavily used, and to follow a set of guidelines when using parks.
Guidelines while at parks include: Maintain social distancing standards of a minimum of six feet between you and other park users.
Please carry out any trash that is brought into the parks.
If you have been sick in the last two weeks or have a cough, fever or other flu like symptoms, stay home for your health and the safety of others.
Individuals 60 years of age and older, or those with underlying conditions, should stay at home to avoid potential exposures.