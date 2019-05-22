May has been wet – but not for everybody

We’re getting a welcome break from rain, although it’s going to be short-lived. While much of the state has been wetter than average so far this month, some places are running a little behind. The rounds of rain coming up mainly Friday through Tuesday may put a dent in those deficits, and for the wetter places, it’ll just keep padding the statistics.

Through May 21, Cedar Rapids has had 4.35 inches of rain. That’s 1.58 inches above normal. Iowa City has gotten 5.09 inches, which is 2.15 inches above normal. Waterloo is up to 4.05 inches, 1.04 inches above normal. On the flip side, Dubuque is one of the places that’s been a little behind on rain. 2.19 inches has fallen there, which is 0.62 inch below normal through May 21.

In the map above, areas of green show where rainfall has been above normal. Yellow spots are where rainfall has been up to an inch below normal.