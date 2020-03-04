Matthew 25 looking for high schoolers to work on its Urban Farm

The nonprofit Matthew 25 in Cedar Rapids is looking for high schoolers to work on its Urban Farm this summer.

It's located at 437 G Avenue NW.

Kids work on the farm to plant produce that Mathew 25 will sell at their Farmer's Market to help bring fresh produce to the neighborhood.

Organizers are taking applications now.

The deadline for some positions is March 6.

This year Matthew 25 is focusing on helping kids with leadership skills. Organizers say those skills can be useful in the classroom and in future careers.

Matthew 25 is breaking the program into two parts: a “Roots Crew” and a “Seed Crew." The “Roots Crew” will mentor the “Seed Crew,” while also helping run the farm over the summer.

The “Roots Crew” will run 7 months from March to October so they can see the planting season all the way through. The “Seed Crew” will only work 8 weeks during the summer.

Kids will do basic gardening work like seeding, watering the plants and preparing the produce.

James Carrick worked on the farm last year. He learned a lot about leadership skills he hopes to share with others if he gets the job on the “Roots Crew.”

“I can help guide people to get more patients,” said Carrick. “More work ethic, wanting to work harder, wanting to continually do something just as long as they're told to."

Kids will also learn about the food system and team building.

The food they grow on the farm will help the neighborhood.

"Looking at the grocery stores here, there are no vegetables right here in this neighborhood that are for sale,” said Laura Grieg with Matthew 25. “So the students learn a lot about the food system and then being a part of the farmer's market they get to be involved with providing food for the neighborhood which is a food desert."

The job will pay $8 to $9 an hour depending on the position.

Leaders say they hope the kids in the seed crew can mature into the mentor position the next year. Click here for information on how to apply.

