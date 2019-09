A new, collectible Barbie doll is coming to store shelves this week.

The Dia de Los Muertos Barbie represents the Mexican "Day of the Dead" festival, which honors departed loved ones.

Mattel, the toy company that owns the Barbie brand says the doll "honors the traditions, symbols and rituals seen throughout this time."

It cost $75 and can be found at Target, Walmart or Amazon starting Thursday.