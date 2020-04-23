MasterBrand Cabinets closing its Waterloo facility until May 4 due to COVID-19

MasterBrand Cabinets announced on Thursday that it is temporarily closing its Waterloo facility until May 4.

MasterBrand Cabinets is placing its employees on furlough, with healthcare benefits continuing and MasterBrand covering the employee and company cost for up to two weeks.

"Although there has only been one confirmed case of COVID-19 within our workforce, we have been evaluating developments in the area and believe this is an important step to take not just for our employees, but for the public health of the Waterloo community we are proud to call home," a MasterBrand Cabinets spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the company is targeting May 4 for a re-open.

