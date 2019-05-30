Mason City car dealer sentenced for money laundering

A car dealer in Mason City was sentenced to over a year in federal prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to money laundering back in October of 2018.

Jerry Flaherty, who worked at Wheel Man Auto, LLC at the time, sold a car for cash but did not report the sale under federal law. It is believed that the money that was used to buy the car was related to drug activity.

During the sentencing, a written plea agreement was released. It stated that an undercover law enforcement officer met Flaherty back in 2014. That officer proceeded to state things like "I just don't want the government forms to file" and "You know my deal. You sell cocaine and my thing is I just don't need no, them government forms." The sale was completed after two meetings and was never filed through the federal government.

Flaherty was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, along with one-year under supervised release and a $25,000 fine. He is currently out on bond and no date has been set on when he will surrender to officers.