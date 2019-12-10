Martinko murder trial moved to Scott County from Linn County

The trial for the man accused of killing Michelle Martinko in December 1979 has been moved to another county, according to court filings.

On Monday, December 9, 2019, a judge in the Linn County District Court ruled that the trial of Jerry Burns for first-degree murder would be moved to Scott County.

Attorneys for Burns filed a motion for a change of venue on November 25, 2019. They argued that the notoriety of the case in Linn County, along with widespread media coverage, would make it difficult for a fair and impartial jury to be chosen.

Prosecutors agreed with the argument, citing experience with other trials that received significant media coverage. The judge concurred with these arguments in his ruling.

The trial is still set to begin on February 10, 2020.