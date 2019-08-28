Marshalltown police to begin using new simulator for training

The Marshalltown Police Department has a new asset to help its officers prepare for almost any situation.

A $70,000 simulator uses more than 700 scenarios to train the officers, reports station KCCI. The incidents range from routine traffic stops to school shootings.

It's designed to test use-of-force and gauge how the police would react in real-world situations.

"We have the ability with this system to put people in scenarios, like a school shooting for example, where they could use their patrol rifle or a shotgun to go into a school and handle a situation," said Captain Christopher Jones.

Marshalltown officers will begin training with the simulator Friday when the department moves into its new facility.