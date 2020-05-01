Marshalltown police offering $5,000 reward for information related to shooting that killed one & injured another

The Marshalltown Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who may have information regarding a shooting that happened on March 25th.

Around 9:20 p.m., on March 25th, officers responded to the 400 block of Union Street after receiving calls about a shooting incident. They found two men suffering from gunshot wounds once they arrived.

Johnqwez Deanthony Lewis, 22, was critically injured and died at the scene. Devonte Allen Brooks, 27, also had gunshot wounds but was not critically injured.

The department is working with Marshall County Crime Stoppers to offer that $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Officials stated, "Johnqwez Lewis’ death and the injuries to Devonte Brooks were a senseless act of violence. As a community, we must come together and find those responsible."

Anyone with information can call Marshalltown police at 641-754-5725. Tips can be submitted by calling 641-753-1234 or by text message by testing "marshall" followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637) or on their website.