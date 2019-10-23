Two arrested after shooting in Marshalltown, police investigating

Police in Marshalltown said one of two suspects is facing an attempted murder charge following a reported shooting early Tuesday morning which led to an hours-long standoff.

Just before 12:20 a.m. police responded to an apartment building at 711 N 4th Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they got to the scene, they found an unresponsive man in a common area.

First responders took the 25-year-old man to a Des Moines-area hospital. He was last listed in critical condition.

Using a search warrant, police said they found evidence related to the shooting at 814 N. 5th Avenue in Marshalltown. While serving the warrant, police said they arrested Robert Fite Jr., 44, for a parole violation as well as accessory for his role in the shooting investigation.

At 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by the shooting suspect. Police said Joseph Wade Bown, 38, was arrested on attempted murder and weapons charges.

A shooting investigation is still underway, police said.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call 641-753-1234.