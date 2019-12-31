Marshalltown police investigating after alleged video shows officer punching man on bar pool table

The Marshalltown Police Department says it will hold a full investigation after a Facebook video was posted allegedly showing an officer punching a man on a pool table.

It happened Thursday as the police responded to a disturbance call at J.B. Bar.

The video shows the officer trying to handcuff a suspect before punching him.

Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper told KCCI his department investigates any use of force by its officers but that the video does not show the whole situation.

"The officers were faced with a dangerous and violent encounter that lasted for almost five minutes," Tupper said. "By the time that video started, that 25-second video, that encounter was about 4.5 minutes old."

Tupper said the department will review any additional videos of the encounter and interview everyone involved.

So far no charges have been filed and the officers involved remain on duty.

