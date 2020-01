The Marshalltown Police Department said it needs help finding the owner of a chihuahua hit by a car Thursday night.

A Facebook post said it happened in the 2200 block of South 12th Avenue around 8 p.m.

The dog was transported to the ISU Vet-Med Hospital in Ames and has been stabilized, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 641-754-5725.