Marshalltown Police: Body discovered Monday could be that of missing woman

Investigators in Marshalltown said a body found Monday morning could be that of a Mason City woman missing for more than three weeks.

Police responded to a farm field in the 2800 block of South Center Street Monday morning where officers located the body of what appeared to be an adult woman.

Officials said the body has not been confirmed but initial information indicates it could be Marie Grommet, 32, of Mason City, who disappeared on March 22.

Investigators said they don't believe foul play is involved.

The Marshalltown Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation continue to investigate the discovery of this body and the Grommet missing person case.