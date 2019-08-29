Marshalltown opens new joint police and fire station

The Police and Fire Departments in Marshalltown are now under one roof. The departments opened up their new facility on Thursday.

For the Fire Department, the new facility has more room for trucks and other equipment. Police have extra space for training, evidence storage and a small detention center.

This is the first time the city of Marshalltown has had a joint facility for both departments. The Police Chief says being in the same building will only improve the relationship between the two departments.

"I think it'll just be enhanced because now we're in the same building. We're sharing a training room, we're sharing a fitness center, we're sharing some resources. And I think that's a positive thing for the taxpayers," said Chief Michael Tupper.

The new joint facility cost the city a little more than $17 million.