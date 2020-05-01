Marshalltown nurse works to keep residents safe at a center with COVID-19 outbreak

A nurse at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown says staff are doing all they can to keep residents safe.

Amanda English Thill has worked there for 22 years. She says they've set up screening stations for all the staff so their temperatures are checked when they get in.

She says residents are wearing masks and being monitored daily. Plus, any residents with coronavirus are separated.

"All four residents are doing well, and they are quarantined in a unit at the facility that has staff that have been assigned directly to care for those residents," English Thill said.

English says staff also appreciates the generous donations they've received from the community, which includes more than 5 thousand cloth masks.

See the full story on WOI's website.