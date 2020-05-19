Marshalltown meatpacking worker dies of COVID-19

A 62-year-old man who worked at a meatpacking plant in Marshalltown has died of COVID-19.

Jose Andrade Garcia worked at the JBS plant for two decades. He was one of the 2,700 workers at the plant.

After experiencing cold-like symptoms, he got tested for COVID-19. He later went to Iowa City where doctors placed him on a ventilator for weeks.

Garcia died of the virus last Friday. His daughter says people will remember him as a kind, gentle man.

"He was very loving and caring with everybody who knew him," Maria Andrade, Garcia's daughter, said. "He always put everybody first, rather than himself. He wanted to make people happy. He was very helping."

The family plans to take Garcia's remains to Mexico. They will hold a private service for him in Marshalltown.

