Marshalltown facing "feral cat explosion"

Marshalltown is approaching a year since an EF-3 tornado tore through the town.

Courtesy: WOI

But as the city rebuilds, it's now facing an unexpected problem.

The city says more stray cats are roaming the city, WOI reports. Many of them lived in peoples' garages and sheds.

But then the tornado took their homes.

Some people say this has led to what they call a "feral cat explosion."

Cara Jackson is trying to catch the cats, take them to the veterinarian to get fixed and then release them.

The Marshalltown Vet Clinic has also pitched in to help to pay for the cat collection.