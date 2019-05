A crash near Franklin Elementary School in Marshalltown has seriously injured a child.

Marshalltown Police say a vehicle hit the unidentified child at 3:29 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of 13th Street and West Main Street. The child is elementary-aged.

Police say the victim went to a Marshalltown hospital before being flown to a Des Moines hospital. Police haven't released the condition of the child or the circumstances surrounding the crash.