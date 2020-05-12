Marshalltown couple, both essential workers, both dealing with coronavirus

A Marshall County couple are two essential workers who have both come down with the coronavirus.

Jeanette Heil is a nurse at Mercy One in Des Moines, and her husband Tom works at the Marshall County Jail.

Tom spent three days in the hospital after he had a hard time breathing. And Jeanette says she's feeling better as they both self-isolate at home.

They say the hardest part is being away from their important jobs.

"I rarely miss work because of sickness, so I've been off for like 2 weeks now, so it's been real tough."

The couple says another hard part is staying away from family. Their children celebrated Mother's Day this past weekend with posters and balloons in their yard.

