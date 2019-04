Three people are hurt after shooting in Marshalltown.

Authorities arrived to the 400 block of Melody Lane around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Police found three adults with gunshot wounds. They were rushed to a nearby hospital. Two of the three were then taken to a hospital in Des Moines.

Authorities have not named any person, or people of interest. No arrests have been made.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.