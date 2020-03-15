Marshalltown PD investigating death after shooting incident Sunday

Marshalltown Police say they are investigating a man who died after a shooting incident.

It happened Sunday around 3 in the morning. The Marshalltown Police Department responded with Unity Point Ambulance and the Marshalltown Fire Department to the 500 block of West Linn Street after receiving reports of a shooting incident there.

After arriving, officers found a 27-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was critically injured, and transported to Unity Point Hospital in Marshalltown. He died at the hospital.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notifications.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting with this investigation.

At this time in the investigation, investigators do not believe there is a danger posed to the public in relation to this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Marshalltown Police Department at 641.754.5725.

Tips may also be submitted by calling (641) 753 -1234, or via text messaging by texting the word “marshall” followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637).

All tips are completely anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000, if the tip results in an arrest.

