Marshalltown Coliseum renovation receives $400,000 challenge donation

The Veterans Memorial Coliseum, which was heavily damaged in severe storms last year, has received a large donation from a local philanthropic foundation, officials announced Tuesday.

The Martha-Ellen Tye Foundation has pledged a $400,000 challenge grant to the City of Marshalltown toward renovation costs of the historic building which serves as a community event, education, and recreation space.

The Foundation was established in 1976 and continued after the death of its founder in 1998 to make philanthropic contributions, particularly to education, theater, music, and libraries. Its efforts are focused on Marshalltown and other places in Iowa, as well as some around the country.

"Once again, the Martha-Ellen Tye Foundation is the champion for promoting projects to improve our community," Mayor Joel Greer said, in a statement.

In order to receive the full grant, the city must raise a matching $400,000. The overall fundraising goal for the city toward the project is $1.35 million of the total projected cost of $3.6 million.

"The Martha-Ellen Tye Foundation is the catalyst we need to jump-start this project, and we encourage the community and local businesses to help support the renovation of the Coliseum and match this grant," Geoff Hubbard, Director of Parks & Recreation, said, in a statement. "Once rebuilt, we hope the Coliseum becomes the heart and soul of the downtown full of activities and events for the community to participate in and a gathering space for people to enjoy."

Renovation plans began being considered for the Coliseum in 2017 when the city hired GTG Architects to conduct a feasibility study. They recommended emphasizing the building's recreational uses, as well as enhancing safety and accessibility.

An EF-3 tornado struck the building on July 19, 2018, causing significant damage to the roof and other parts of the facility. Emergency repair work was completed using funds from insurance coverage. This funding campaign addresses the renovations being planned before last year's tornado.

Those interested in contributing to the project can make donations online at www.mtowncoliseum.com or by mail to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum Fund, 24 N. Center St., Marshalltown, IA 50158.