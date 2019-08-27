Market after Dark draws record attendance over the weekend

A relatively new annual tradition in Cedar Rapids continues to grow, according to the event's organizers.

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance, which organizes the Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmer's Market, released data on Tuesday that said nearly 50,000 people attended the Market After Dark. This is a special market held at night, rather than the typical morning hours, with an extra emphasis on entertainment options.

The Market After Dark is in its fifth year. This year's attendance is the highest so far, according to organizers.

“We heard from many of the 100 Market After Dark vendors that they were sold out or nearly sold out of products well before the closing bell at 11:00 p.m.,” Jenn Draper, Events Planner for the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance, said, in a statement. “We are so pleased Market After Dark was a successful, strong sales opportunity for these local entrepreneurs and established businesses.”

KCRG-TV9 is a media sponsor for the Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmer's Market series.

The final downtown farmer's market of the season will be on September 21 from 7:30 a.m. to Noon.