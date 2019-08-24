On Saturday night thousands of people flocked to downtown Cedar Rapids for the 5th annual Market after Dark, but with recent shootings, some parents had their concerns.

Market After Dark draws large crowds and some concerns after recent shooting events

“It makes you think about what happened in Dayton,” said Jason Smith and his wife.

Smith said walking through one of the crowds in the downtown area made him and his wife uncomfortable.

“It makes you want to stay home,” he said.

Smith said the only thing you can really do if something happened would be run and try and protect your family as best you can.

“I’d like to think I would be a hero if it happened right in front of me,” he said with a chuckle. “Running is just a better idea.”

Melissa McCarville with the Metro Economic Alliance said safety is a top priority. She said they have been working with the CRPD for the last several weeks on a plan to keep 40 thousand people safe.

“Any time that we host this event we’re planning for a mass amount of people,” she said. “We trust the plan the police department put in to place.”

McCarville said the best thing anyone could do is call the police. Smith said getting out of the house and into the crowds is about overcoming your fear.

“You can’t let those people win,” he said. “You can’t let fear keep you from things you would normally do.”

Smith said the amount of police at the event was reassuring.

