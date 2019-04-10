Mark Stoffer Hunter resigns from History Center in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids is losing a piece of its history with the resignation of the man who knows that history better than anyone else.

Mark Stouffer Hunter is resigning his post at the end of the month. He's been involved with The History Center since 1985, and a paid employee for the last decade.

Stoffer Hunter is well known in town, often giving tours of historical sites in town.

His family moved to the Quad Cities area about three years ago.

He says that pay simply wasn't enough to support his family, and a commute each day.

Stoffer Hunter says he still plans to be involved with the Cedar Rapids community. He tells TV9 it's been an emotional week.

"There is an important balance I need to reach for my love of history, my family and my financial concerns. And we can move together going forward to look at positive options. It hurts to have to do this, this was an emotional decision that I made," Souffer Hunter said.

TV9 reached out to the History Center for this story. There's no word if the museum will fill Stoffer Hunter's position.