Marion's police chief to work as a consultant for Florida company

Marion police chief Joseph McHale says he did not make the decision to leave his post lightly.

New Marion, Iowa Police Chief Joseph McHale is sworn in on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. (Alicia Tarancon/KCRG-TV9)

Chief Joseph McHale informed police department staff on Monday his intention to resign.

McHale has been the police chief in Marion since late 2016.

Chief McHale tells the I9 investigative team his decision to resign as Marion's police chief was one of the most difficult he has ever had to make but when a law enforcement consulting company in Tallahassee, Florida offered him a chance to work in the private sector, he says it was an opportunity he simply could not pass on.

The company McHale will be working for is called the Institute for Intergovernmental Research. McHale says it was his experience working in both a large city like Kansas City, Missouri and in a smaller suburb like Marion that gives him a unique perspective when it comes to consulting for other agencies around the country.

McHale says looking back on his tenure in Marion he is most proud of how he helped restructure the department.

"I think the culmination of getting the organization lined up, establishing a patrol strategy for the department, backing it up with data, and really getting that mindset of keeping Marion safe as best as we possible could was my greatest accomplishment," said McHale.

McHale is also originally from south Georgia. He says the new job will give him the chance to get closer to family in that area.

McHale's last day as a member of the force will be June 3rd.

An interim chief, McHale says, will be appointed in the coming days.

McHale's announcement follows new information uncovered by the I9 investigative team that the City has a hired a civil rights attorney to look into a personnel matter within the department. McHale stressed to I9 that investigation is not related to his decision to take on the new job.