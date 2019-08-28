Marion's first all-inclusive playground opens

A project nearly five years in the making is officially open in Marion.

The City of Marion cut the ribbon on its new playground at Lowe Park on Aug. 28, 2019. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

The City of Marion cut the ribbon on its new playground at Lowe Park on Wednesday.

But this isn’t a regular playground: It’s the city’s first all-inclusive playground, meaning it has components that are accessible for kids of different abilities to all play together.

The playground was paid for with local option sales tax and more than $75,000 in donations through the Marion Park and Recreation Foundation.

It was supposed to open in June, but weather pushed back construction.

While the official grand opening was Wednesday, Marion Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Seth Staashelm said people started coming to play as soon as construction finished a few weeks ago.

“It’s been full every day there’s been nice weather, so it’s been pretty rewarding to see all the kids and families enjoying the park," Staashelm said.

Marion Mayor Nick AbouAssaly even got in on the fun too, taking a ceremonial trip down the slide.

The playground is near the south part of Lowe Park, so anyone who stops by will need to get there through the entrance off Tower Terrace Road.