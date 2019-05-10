Marion's deputy chief of police resigns

Deputy Chief Doug Slagle has resigned from the Marion police department. Slagle is the second high ranking Marion Police Department official to resign in a matter of weeks.

Police Chief Joseph McHale resigned from the department in April. McHale says he will be taking a consulting job in Florida in the private sector.

It is unclear why Slagle has resigned. The I9 investigative team filed an open records request with the city for a copy of his resignation letter. However, an attorney for them, Holly Corkery, has declined to send it as they believe it is not a public record.

Corkery says Slagle's resignation will take effect on July 5th.

McHale's resignation came after the city had a hired a civil rights attorney to look into a personnel matter within the department. McHale said in late April that the investigation was not related to his decision to take on the new job.

Corkery declined to comment on the status of the personnel investigation. Slagle has been a member of the Marion Police Department since March 1992.