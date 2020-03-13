Marion woman killed in early morning crash on I-80 in Johnson County

The Iowa State Patrol said a Marion woman died in a crash early Friday morning on I-80 in Johnson County.

It happened around 12:10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the West Branch exit.

Troopers said a 2004 Chevy Impala was partially stopped in the roadway when it was hit by a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The force sent the Impala into the median and rolled on its side.

The Jeep came to rest in a ditch.

Jennifer Ferguson, 48, of Marion, the driver of the Chevy, died at the scene, troopers said. She was not wearing her seatbelt.

The driver of the Jeep went to the hospital.

Troopers said the crash is still under investigation.