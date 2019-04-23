Marion to expand fire department to keep up with city's growth

The City of Marion has experienced tremendous growth over the last three decades — so much growth that the city’s fire department hasn’t been able to keep up.

Right now, the fire department is headquartered at Station 2 on Katz Drive.

“This station was built when the population was about 20,000 in Marion, and that was back in 1991. We are now up over 40,000 and still only have two stations,” Chief Deb Krebill said.

A study was completed in 2015 on Marion’s emergency services. It concluded that the city needed two new fire departments to respond to its population growth.

A third station will soon be built on the city’s north side, at the corner of Tower Terrace Road and Irish Drive, and that will become the department’s new headquarters. The station will be paid for with local option sales taxes, but Krebill said they don’t yet know how much the total cost for construction will be.

“We’re really in the planning stages, but we are looking at opening the station in the summer of 2020,” Krebill said.

The fourth station, which will be built after the third, will also be on the north side. Krebill said these new additions will shorten response times.

“The national standard is to try to respond within four minutes from any station,” she said. “So now that the city has grown to the north, that’s hard for us to meet.”

Crews arriving by that four-minute mark can be the difference between life and death.

“A fire will double in size every minute, and we know with survivability, the brains and the lungs and the heart die within four minutes without oxygen,” Krebill said.

The new station will also help keep the firefighters themselves safe by including a decontamination area to remove cancer-causing particles they can pick up while putting out a fire.

“Once they get back from a fire, they will go into the decontamination area and take off all their dirty clothes and put them in special washers, shower immediately, and then put on clean clothes,” Krebill said.

Chief Krebill said her crews are stretched thin enough as it is, so they will also be hiring more firefighters to fill out the new stations.

“Our call volume went up tremendously,” she said. “We had over 4,500 calls last year, so the guys are running pretty fast. But with another third and fourth station, that will really help our call volume.”

The department has already hired six firefighters for the new headquarters, but it’ll be hiring six more.

The online application for these jobs is open through May 10.

Krebill said anyone who applies will need to have EMT-B certification, but the department will provide additional training.