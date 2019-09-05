City of Marion to break ground on new fire station next week

The city of Marion will break ground on its new fire station next week.

City leaders will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Sept. 11.

The site is located at 100 Irish Drive, near Tower Terrace and Alburnett roads.

Marion's population has doubled in the last 30 years. The fire department hopes this third station will keep response times low.

The city says station number 1 at 600 8th Avenue will become Station No. 3. The station at 3933 Katz Drive will stay as station number 2.

The new fire station and headquarters on Tower Terrace Road will become station number 1, acting as the department's new headquarters.

The new station is expected to be finished by Oct. 2020.