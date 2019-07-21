Marion teen helps organize pride events in eastern Iowa

Sid Karasek wears rainbow-beaded earrings nearly every day. She got them right before the first-ever pride event in Marion, held one month ago.

Sid Karasek is helping to make her community a happier place.

"I felt like it was something that needed to happen."

She helped organize it. The celebration included storytime and dance party with drag queens at the Marion Public Library. And turnout exceeded expectations, with more than 400 in attendance.

"When me and my friends planned it, with the library staff, we thought maybe 25 people would come."

She says there's more to do. So now Sid is working on another event, called the "I Am" walk. It'll be held on August 10th.

"People will have I am statement shirts on or posters and then they can say I am a warrior, I am unbreakable."

She hopes it'll help the community to continue to embrace diversity.

That's what her role model taught her to do.

"In my short life all I've wanted to do is make people smile and honestly I wouldn't be doing any of this without my mom."

The I Am Walk will be at 9 a.m. on August 10th. It's a 1.5-mile paved loop around the Prairie Park Fishery in Cedar Rapids.