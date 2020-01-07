Marion school district settles sixth lawsuit over sexual abuse

The Marion Independent School District has settled a sixth lawsuit, this one for $2 million, with a family who alleges their child was sexually abused by a former in-classroom volunteer at Starry Elementary.

The lawsuit was filed over allegations the volunteer abused a kindergartner in 2015 when the volunteer was working in the classroom of Sara Sievers.

The district's online staff directory shows Sievers is still working as a kindergarten teacher at Starry Elementary.

Sievers, and former Marion Schools superintendent Chris Dyer, are listed in the suit as defendants along with the school district.

The plaintiffs in the case have agreed to drop their lawsuit in exchange for the payout. The settlements are being paid by the district's insurance company.

Five other lawsuits have already been settled with other families who alleged their children were abused the following school year in a different classroom under the supervision of a different teacher by the same in-classroom volunteer.

The volunteer in question was convicted of abusing three kindergartners at Starry Elementary School back in the fall of 2016.

The kindergarten teacher who oversaw the other classroom and the volunteer in question was Diane Graham. Graham was acquitted of charges she failed to report sex abuse allegations by a Tama County jury in January 2018. The case had been moved out of Linn County because of a change of venue request by Graham's attorney.

Graham resigned from Marion schools at the end of the 2017-2018 school year.

This latest settlement agreement brings the total amount of money paid out to alleged victims to $5,319,000.