Marion schools look to improve safety for kids traveling to and from school

A years-long project to keep Marion students safe as they travel to and from school is moving closer to reality.

The Marion Independent School District launched its "Safe Routes to School" plan a few years ago, with a purpose of to finding out how the district could improve safety for kids who are walking, biking or riding to school.

Now the school board is asking the City of Marion to install more stop signs, crosswalks and speed feedback signs around Starry Elementary and Vernon Middle School.

While the main goal is to keep kids safe, Marion's superintendent says it would have other benefits as well.

“Right now, we have lengthy waits for parents dropping off and picking up, so hopefully helping to address that,” Superintendent Janelle Brouwer said.

Brouwer said they hope to see some of these changes by the beginning of the 2020 school year.