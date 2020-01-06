Marion school district settles another lawsuit over volunteer's sex abuse

The Marion school district has settled the final lawsuit involving student sex abuse by a teenage classroom volunteer.

The lawsuit was filed by parents who said their 5-year-old daughter was molested at Starry Elementary in January 2016. The boy was 15 when he was accused, and he was convicted in January 2017.

The Gazette reported that the settlement was for $2 million.

Two of the girls who testified at the boy's trial said they told their parents and a teacher, Diane Graham, about the abuse. Graham later was charged with not reporting the abuse. She was acquitted in January 2018.