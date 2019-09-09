Marion school board seeking four-way stop for intersection near schools

The Marion School Board is looking to make an intersection near two of its schools a little safer for students.

(Image: MGN)

Board members said the intersection at C Avenue and 14th Street becomes congested before and after school, which is located near Starry Elementary and Marion High School, and also the Marion Youth Center.

The board would like to see a new four-way stop placed at the intersection.

The school board could decide at a Monday night meeting to send a letter to Marion’s mayor and city council about making the safety change.