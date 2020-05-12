Marion police warn residents about a new phone scam

The Marion Police Department is warning residents and business owners about a telephone scam.

Police say the callers attempt to pass themselves off as city housing inspectors requesting access to properties or entry into homes and structures in the community.

Marion city employees of the Building Inspection Division do not do this and would have ID badges and marked vehicles if they did need to make an in-person visit.

Police say when in doubt, call the Marion Building Inspection Division at 319-743-6330 or the Marion Police Department at 319-377-1511.