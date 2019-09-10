Marion police respond to report of suspicious item, rendered safe

Law enforcement agencies investigated a suspicious device at a mobile home park in Marion on Tuesday night which was ultimately rendered safe.

An item characterized as suspicious by Marion Police that was rendered safe by bomb squad technicians on September 10, 2019 (John Hofmeister/Viewer Photos)

At around 5:20 p.m. on September 10, Marion Police and Fire Departments received a report of a suspicious item in a yard near the intersection of Galway Drive and Hennessey Parkway. This is located in the Squaw Creek Village mobile home park.

Pictures of the item sent to KCRG-TV9 from a viewer show a canister, partially wrapped in duct tape, with two rechargeable batteries and a small piece of circuitry with a single red LED bulb.

A robotic device was used to move the suspicious item. Police said it was rendered safe and removed from the premises. No indication was given whether it ever posed any threat to the public.

The Linn County Sheriff, Marion Police bomb squad, Cedar Rapids Police and Fire Departments, and Area Ambulance also responded to the scene.