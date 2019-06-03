Marion police chief's last day is Monday

Monday marked Joseph McHale's last day as Marion's police chief after announcing his resignation in April.

McHale said he is taking a consulting job in Florida in the private sector.

Two interim chiefs will then take over. The department said Lieutenant Chad Nott will cover the first 90 days. Then, if needed, Lieutenant Scott Elam will take over the next 90 days.

McHale was hired in 2016. Prior to taking the job in Marion, McHale was with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department for 25 years.