Marion Police Chief McHale to resign for another job

Marion Police Chief Joseph McHale is resigning to take on a job in the private sector, according to a press release from the City of Marion. He and his family will be moving to Florida.

His resignation is effective June 3, according to the release.

He was hired in 2016. Prior to taking the job in Marion, the McHale was with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department for 25 years.

The city did not provide details on what kind of position McHale is pursuing.