Marion police chief finds new job in 'private sector'

Marion's Chief of Police, Joseph McHale has announced his resignation from the department.

New Marion, Iowa Police Chief Joseph McHale is sworn in on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. (Alicia Tarancon/KCRG-TV9)

Chief Joseph McHale joined the department in late 2016.

In an email sent Monday to members of the department obtained by the I9 investigative team through a public records request, McHale did not say exactly what his new job will involve but he indicated it was in the "private sector".

"Last week I informed the City Manager of my intention to retire from law enforcement after 28 years," said McHale in the email. "It has been an honor to work with you all the past two and a half years."

An attorney working on behalf of the City, Holly Corkery, tells I9 McCale is moving with his family to Florida.

Before Marion, McHale spent 25 years as a member of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

While leading Marion's department, McHale initiated the agency's first five-year strategic plan and partnered with the University of Iowa's Public Policy Center to focus on data-driven policing.

Through Corkery, Marion's Mayor Nicolas AbouAssaly issued a statement expressing that Chief McHale will be missed.

"We wish him all the best," said AbouAssaly in the statement.

Corkery added city staff are in the process of determining next steps in order to find McHale's replacement.

I9 has also learned the city of Marion hired a civil rights attorney to investigate a personnel matter within the police department but Corkery stresses it is unrelated to the chief's departure.

McHale's last day will be June 3rd.

