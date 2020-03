Marion police have arrested a man after they suspect he is connected to a Sunday morning burglary.

The incident happened around 6:29 a.m. at an apartment on Southview Drive in Marion.

The investigation led police to 137 Southview Drive, where they found Alex Baltalar Matom De Paz, 21. Police say they connected evidence from De Paz to the burglary and arrested him.

De Paz is charged with burglary in the 2nd degree.