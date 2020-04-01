Marion middle schooler becomes "Fresh Prince of COVID-19" to help educate about the virus

It has probably been boring for some children just stuck at home right now, away from friends and school. One Marion middle schooler decided to use that time to do what he could to educate his classmates.

Timothy Laubach, a student at Excelsior Middle School in Marion, poses during a scene in his video "The Fresh Prince of COVID-19" (Courtesy: Timothy Laubach)

"Now this is a story all about how my life got flipped upside down, it’s about a virus that is really mean and that viruses name is COVID-19."

Timothy Laubach, a student at Excelsior Middle School, made his own video titled "The Fresh Prince of COVID-19" to help remind us to wash your hands and self-isolate.

"I just wanted to appeal to younger viewers and make them laugh but also tell them the guidelines of the COVID-19 virus," Laubach said.

"This virus is mean it really is a bully. It will bully you if you don’t wash your hands fully. You should be smart and you should be keen or you might end up quarantined."

:47 Marco Laubach/ Timothy’s dad

"I helped him take some of the video, and I helped him with some of the editing," Marco Laubach, Timothy's dad, said. "Honestly I was getting a little bit tired at the end of it. I said 'that’s enough, come on,' He’s a perfectionist. 'We gotta cut this,' saying 'we gotta do this.'"

"It took a lot of time to make, so, yeah, I just got rid of all the boredom," Timothy said.

Both Timothy and Marco said they enjoyed the process of making it, though.

"You should hand sanitize and self isolate do this all before it’s too late."

The production could be a sign of things to come for Timothy in the future.

"I want to be an actor or a movie director someday," Timothy said. "That would be really fun."

"So in my statement to close my case just give yourself some personal space."

Watch the full version of Timothy's video on YouTube here.