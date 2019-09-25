Marion mayoral candidates talk city issues at forum

Dozens of people gathered at Linn-Mar High School in Marion on Wednesday night to hear from Marion’s two mayoral candidates.

The League of Women Voters of Linn County hosted a forum with Marion's mayoral candidates on Sept. 25, 2019, at Linn-Mar High School. (Mary Green/KCRG)

Incumbent Nick AbouAssaly is running against former Marion city council member Mary Lou Pazour.

AbouAssaly wants to continue the growth that he said Marion has experienced in his four years as mayor, while Pazour said that she admires the work AbouAssaly has done but feels it's time for a change.

At Tuesday’s forum, members of the audience submitted questions that were answered by both candidates, covering a wide array of issues, including plans for a future library, uptown business development, and the Marion airport.

If he is re-elected, AbouAssaly said he wants to continue to build Marion's quality of life.

"We've had great success in the last four years, and I want to be part of that and continue the positive momentum of the city and to see things continue to progress in a positive direction,” AbouAssaly said.

Pazour said she hopes to change what she called a “lack of transparency” within Marion’s city government, “as far as decisions being made, and all of a sudden, a project is started and it's gone too far to stop, and it's costly,” she said.

The League of Women Voters of Linn County hosted Tuesday’s forum ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5.