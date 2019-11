Marion's mayor will be returning for another term after a clear electoral victory on Tuesday.

Nicolas AbouAssaly, incumbent mayor, received 3,827 votes, or 70.8 percent of the vote. His challenger, Mary Lou Pazour got 1,503 votes, or 27.8 percent.

AbouAssaly was first elected mayor in November 2015. He was initially appointed to Marion's city council in June 2013 to fill a vacancy, being elected to the same seat in November 2013.