Marion man receives sentence for involuntary manslaughter in death of his girlfriend

A Marion man apologized in court Friday for causing the death of his girlfriend.

Cody Lee Brown, 28, of Marion (Courtesy: Linn County Jail)

Cody Brown, 28, of Marion, threw his girlfriend to the ground during an argument with her on June 28th, 2018. He will spend five years in for a conviction of involuntary manslaughter. That's the maximum for that charge.

Stephanie Bowling, 24, died a couple of days later from blunt force head injuries.

During his trial in August, Brown claimed he was just trying to defend himself. At the sentencing hearing, the judge said he was disturbed by the abusive relationship. He said he wanted to make an example to deter this from happening again.

The courtroom was filled with around 50 friends and family members of Stephanie Bowling.

Seven people gave victim impact statements, pleading that Brown be put behind bars for the maximum time allowed.

“Five years is not enough, but the max sentence is certainly what I want,” said Bowlings’ mother, Tricia Eilers. “People like him should not be on the street, it will happen again.”

Bowling had two daughters, who were two and eight when she was killed. The girls' fathers gave statements -- saying how their young lives have been changed.

“I hope justice is served, not only for Stephanie, but for my children as well,” said Andrew Mitchell.

Eilers expressed the pain of burying her own daughter, and having to explain to her grandchildren what happened to their mother.

“My family's been through hell, I've had to be put on medicine to cope, as well as my other sister has had to go to counseling, along with my granddaughter,” Eilers said. “Lots of sleepless nights, explaining to them why their mommy isn't coming back.”

Bowling's children's fathers said the young girls are not the same now.

Mitchell says he's been woken up to the older girl screaming from nightmares about her mother's death.

“She did everything for those girls, she worked hard to provide for her girls. I was so proud of her. I was so excited to see where life’s path will take her. We need more Stephanie’s in this world I thought. That came to a halt,” Eilers said.

Brown will also have to pay restitution to the victim's crime fund. He had been free on bond before the sentencing date.

