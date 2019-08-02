Marion man sentenced to 50 years in shooting death of newlywed

The man who shot and killed a newlywed in her Cedar Rapids apartment in 2018 will spend up to 50 years in prison for it.

Kyler Junkins took a plea deal in June to second-degree murder and second-degree burglary. He was originally charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. A judge sentenced him Friday to 50 years in prison.

Junkins admitted he shot and killed AnnaElise Edgeton in her apartment on January 13, 2018. Prosecutors say Junkins was one of three people who broke into the apartment to rob her husband, who had been using and dealing drugs, according to court records.

Edgeton had married her husband just weeks before her murder.