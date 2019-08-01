Marion man found guilty in death of girlfriend

It took a jury a matter of hours Thursday to convict a Marion man of killing his girlfriend in June 2018.

Cody Lee Brown, 28, of Marion (Courtesy: Linn County Jail)

Cody Brown now faces up to five years in prison after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Stephanie Bowling.

Brown and Bowling were arguing outside her Marion apartment when Brown threw Bowling to the ground. Bowling died from her injuries a few days later.

Prosecutors say Bowling had broken up with Brown and that is what triggered the fight.

Brown's attorneys argued self-defense, claiming Bowling charged Brown and he only reacted. The prosecution admitted Brown did not intend to kill Bowling but argued his actions were not in self-defense and caused her death.

Closing arguments in the trial wrapped up Thursday morning after about a week of testimony. The jury returned the verdict just a couple hours later.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on September 27th.